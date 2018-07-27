Taylor (hip) will begin training camp on the PUP list and he's not expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor was originally aiming for a mid-camp return to the gridiron, but that has since been delayed, suggesting he isn't recovering as quickly as he'd hoped. Although he's seen the field for over 250 snaps on offense during each of the last two seasons, Taylor's outlook heading into the 2018 campaign has likely taken a turn for the worse following the team's additions of both Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton in the 2018 NFL draft.