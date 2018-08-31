Broncos' Jordan Taylor: Expected to remain on PUP
Taylor (hip) is expected to stay on the PUP list to start the regular season, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
If Taylor remains on the PUP list it would rule him out for the first six weeks of the regular season. Multiple delays have interfered with Taylor's recovery from offseason hip surgery, and the 26-year-old's time sidelined may well allow rookies Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton to surpass him on the depth chart.
