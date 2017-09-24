Broncos' Jordan Taylor: Inactive for Week 3
Taylor (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Taylor made the Broncos' 53-man roster out of training camp as a sixth receiver, but with the team enduring few personnel losses at the position due to injury, his services haven't been needed yet. Even if he is made active for future gamedays, Taylor likely wouldn't be in store for an abundance of offensive snaps.
