Broncos' Jordan Taylor: Inactive in Week 13
Taylor (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
After playing a combined six offensive snaps over the last two games, Taylor will be in street clothes Sunday, paving the way for fellow wideout Isaiah McKenzie to reenter the lineup. McKenzie will likely offer most of his impact on special teams, where he'll likely replace Taylor as the club's punt returner.
