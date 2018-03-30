Broncos' Jordan Taylor: Likely out for offseason program
Taylor is expected to miss most of the offseason program while recovering from hip surgery, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Taylor came out of nowhere to catch six passes for 65 yards in Week 17 last season, but it was revealed shortly thereafter that he'd need surgeries on both of his hips. It's unclear if he'll be ready for training camp, and he'll likely need to compete for a roster spot even if he's back at full strength. The Broncos seemingly hope 2017 third-round pick Carlos Henderson (thumb) can step up as the No. 3 receiver behind Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. Should that fail to materialize, the team could turn to Taylor, Isaiah McKenzie or a selection from the upcoming NFL Draft.
