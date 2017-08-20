Broncos' Jordan Taylor: Nabs preseason touchdown
Taylor was targeted three times during Saturday's preseason win over the 49ers, snagging a 19-yard touchdown from Trevor Siemian in the process.
Taylor, an undrafted free agent find that wound up in Denver with some help from former coach Gary Kubiak's connections at Rice, showed some flashes in 2016 of being a big-bodied red-zone target. Neither of the Broncos' drafted wide receivers fill a similar role, but Taylor looked like he was facing a numbers crunch behind Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders with fellow returnees Bennie Fowler and Cody Latimer also valuable to the team. Rookie Carlos Henderson's thumb injury makes Taylor slightly more likely to make the team if he is able to fend off fellow undrafted free agent Kalif Raymond.
