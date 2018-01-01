Taylor is nursing a sprained right ankle, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

The severity of his sprain isn't clear, though Taylor was seen wearing a walking boot in the aftermath of Sunday's loss to Kansas City. Regardless, with the Broncos' season over, Taylor -- an exclusive-rights free agent -- should have plenty of time to recover before Denver has to make a decision on his future with the team.

