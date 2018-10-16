Taylor (hip) returned to practice Monday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Taylor has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list since prior to the regular season after undergoing hip surgery earlier this spring. The Broncos have up to 21 days to decide whether to activate Taylor to the active roster or to place him on injured reserve, so keep tabs on the situation in the coming weeks.

