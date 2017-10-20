Broncos' Jordan Taylor: Set for increased role Sunday
Taylor is expected to receive extended snaps in Sunday's game against the Chargers, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official site reports.
With Demaryius Thomas (calf), Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) and Isaiah McKenzie (ankle) all exiting the Week 6 loss to the Giants with injuries, Taylor was pressed into a larger role offensively and responded with three catches for 26 yards. Thomas has been deemed good to go for the Week 7 divisional matchup, but with Sanders, McKenzie and Cody Latimer (knee) all ruled out, it's expected that Taylor will act as the team's No. 3 wideout, putting him in store for another healthy snap count. It's unlikely that Taylor will see enough looks to make for an appealing option in DFS or season-long formats, but it'll be nonetheless worthwhile to monitor his performance and see if he's able to take advantage of the increased snaps.
