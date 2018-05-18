Broncos' Jordan Taylor: Set to miss OTAs
Taylor (hip) will not participate in the Broncos' Organized Team Activities, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic Denver reports.
Taylor had offseason hip surgery and was expected to miss most of the team's offseason program. The plan is for him to return by training camp, where he'll hope to secure a role as a depth receiver with the team.
