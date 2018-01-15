Taylor wrapped up 2017 with 13 catches on 20 targets for 142 yards.

Nearly half of Taylor's production, six catches and 65 yards, came in the season finale. Taylor didn't even dress for the first few weeks of the season, head coach Vance Joseph rationalizing the decision by stating that Taylor did not offer much on special teams. By season's end, Taylor's primary contribution to the team was as a punt returner. Denver would, ideally, prefer to have a punt returner in 2018 that has a little more wiggle than Taylor, but look for him to potentially take Cody Latimer's role of special teams gunner and big-bodied red-zone target in 2018.