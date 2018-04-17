Broncos' Jordan Taylor: Signs ERFA tender
Taylor (hip) signed his exclusive-rights tender with the Broncos on Monday, Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post reports.
Taylor is thus set to spend at least one more year in Denver after signing his contract tender. Bouncing back from offseason hip surgery, Taylor is unlikely to be available for most of the Broncos' offseason program.
More News
-
Broncos' Jordan Taylor: Likely out for offseason program•
-
Broncos' Jordan Taylor: Shows ability on special teams•
-
Broncos' Jordan Taylor: Slated for hip surgeries•
-
Broncos' Jordan Taylor: Nursing sprained ankle•
-
Broncos' Jordan Taylor: Inactive in Week 13•
-
Broncos' Jordan Taylor: Doesn't suit up in Week 9•
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...