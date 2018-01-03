Taylor (ankle) will undergo surgeries on both of his hips in the near future, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Taylor sustained a sprained right ankle coming out of the Broncos' Week 17 loss to the Chiefs, but that injury is apparently the least of his concerns heading into the offseason. Instead, rehabbing the double-hip procedures are expected to occupy most of Taylor's time in the months to come, though the surgeries should prove beneficial in the long run, as the wideout had been playing through a labrum tear in his right hip since the preseason. Despite being banged up throughout his second NFL season, Taylor was one of the few pleasant surprises for the 5-11 Broncos. In addition to offering stability as the team's punt returner in the second half of the season, Taylor saw his role as a pass catcher grow down the stretch. He hauled in seven of 10 targets for 87 yards over Denver's final two contests.