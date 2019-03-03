Broncos' Jordan Taylor: Unlikely to be tendered
Taylor isn't expected to be tendered a contract by the Broncos, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Taylor is a restricted free agent but would become an unrestricted free agent if the team doesn't make an offer. The 27-year-old missed the entirety of the 2018 season as he had difficulties in his recovery from hip surgery following the 2017 season.
