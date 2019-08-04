Coach Vic Fangio said Sunday that Jones will "definitely be out for a few weeks" while dealing with a triceps injury, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports.

Jones suffered an elbow injury in Thursday's preseason victory against the Falcons, an injury feared to be a partially torn triceps. That diagnosed wasn't necessarily confirmed, but it's likely the team will give Jones some time off and re-evaluate him after the rest. In the meantime, expect Keishawn Bierria and Joe Dineen to see an increase in reps during practice and preseason contests.