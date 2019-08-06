Broncos' Joseph Jones: Avoids surgery
Jones will not require surgery to recover from his triceps injury, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Jones is working his way back from partially torn triceps sustained during Thursday's preseason opener versus the Falcons. While it's encouraging that the linebacker will not need to undergo surgery, Jones is still expected to remain sidelined for multiple weeks.
