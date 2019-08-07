Jones is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks while recovering from a triceps injury, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Jones saw a second opinion in regards to his injury, but the second doctor concurred with the team's doctor. The Northwestern product's injury isn't one that requires surgery still, so that's a positive sign for his recovery. With a concrete timeline in place, Jones won't be ready for Week 1 of the regular season against the Raiders.