Play

The Broncos have listed Jones (triceps) as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars, Aric DiLalla of the team's official website reports.

Jones was limited at practice all week and is looking like a true game-time decision Sunday. That is positive news considering he has yet to make his season debut. He will help provide depth at inside linebacker if ultimately given the green light.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories