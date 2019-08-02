Jones banged up his elbow in Thursday's preseason opening victory over the Falcons and is set for an MRI on Friday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

The Broncos fear Jones suffered a partially torn triceps. If confirmed, his season would certainly be in jeopardy. Expect an update on his status once the Broncos provide more clarity on the situation.

