Broncos' Joseph Jones: Joins Broncos
Jones was signed to the Broncos active roster Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News.com reports.
Jones heads to Denver after spending time on the Seahawks' practice squad. A rookie out of Northwestern, Jones excels as a nickel linebacker in pass coverage but will likely only play a depth role while he gets accustomed with his new team.
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 10.
-
Week 10 TE rankings
Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.
-
Week 10 WR rankings
Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.