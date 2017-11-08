Broncos' Joseph Jones: Joins Broncos

Jones was signed to the Broncos active roster Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News.com reports.

Jones heads to Denver after spending time on the Seahawks' practice squad. A rookie out of Northwestern, Jones excels as a nickel linebacker in pass coverage but will likely only play a depth role while he gets accustomed with his new team.

