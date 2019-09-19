Play

Jones (triceps) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Jones avoided IR to start the season while recovering from a triceps injury, but he was still expected to miss several weeks due to the injury. While it seems unlikely that Jones makes his return this weekend, his return to practice, even on a limited basis, is certainly a good sign for his recovery.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories