Broncos' Joseph Jones: Ready for Week 12
RotoWire Staff
Nov 29, 2020
Jones (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Jones missed the past three games with the calf injury, but he's back in action for Sunday's contest. The 26-year-old has almost exclusively played special teams this season and should reclaim his role now that he's healthy.
