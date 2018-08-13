Broncos' Joseph Jones: Returns from sprained foot
Jones (foot) made his return to practice Monday, Mike Klis of 9News.com reports.
Jones' sprained foot only forced him to miss under a week's worth of action, so the issue has proven to be minor. He'll continue to compete for a depth role at inside linebacker as he appears likely to play in Saturday's preseason tilt against the Bears barring any setbacks.
