Broncos' Joseph Jones: Ruled out for Friday's preseason affair
Jones (back) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Redskins, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Jones has dealt with a combination of injuries to start training camp in 2018. Denver likes Jones as a reserve linebacker moving forward, but if he can't cement their feelings about him during the preseason it could hinder his chances of surviving final roster trims.
