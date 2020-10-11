site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: broncos-joseph-jones-status-in-question-for-monday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Broncos' Joseph Jones: Status in question for Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Jones (knee) is questionable for Monday's game versus the Patriots, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Jones should be ready for Week 5 after practicing in a limited capacity all week, but his final status won't be known until about 90 minutes before Monday's 5:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read