Jones (triceps) sat out of practice Wednedsday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Jones was originally expected to miss multiple games, so his absence isn't surprising. A practice session of some fashion will precede his return to game action. Jones worked mainly on special teams last season, recording 16 tackles in 16 games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories