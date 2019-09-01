Though he is still several weeks away from recovering, the Broncos plan to float Jones (triceps) on the 53-man roster and not place him on injured reserve, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver reports.

The news is a vote of confidence for Jones from a recovery standpoint as other players who might have been floated on the 53-man roster -- including rookie quarterback Drew Lock and running back Theo Riddick -- will instead head to injured reserve. Jones' absence in the preseason cost him an opportunity to distinguish himself on defense with Todd Davis' (calf) absence, but he's valuable enough on special teams for the team to hold out hope that he'll only miss a few games. When he returns, he'll join Alexander Johnson and newly signed Corey Nelson as a core special-teams contributor and backup behind Davis and Josey Jewell.