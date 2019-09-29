Broncos' Joseph Jones: Unable to play Sunday
Jones (triceps) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars.
Jones will miss his third straight game, but he was considered a game-time decision for this contest which bodes well for his chances of playing Week 5 versus the Chargers. Todd Davis and Josey Jewell are the starters, but Alexander Johnson and Corey Nelson will rotate in occasionally.
