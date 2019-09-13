Play

Jones (triceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against Chicago, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Jones was already expected to miss multiple games to start the season, so his absence for Week 2 isn't much of a surprise. The 25-year-old has yet to practice this season. When healthy, Jones is expected to be limited to a special teams role.

