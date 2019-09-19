Play

Coach Vic Fangio said Thursday that Jones (triceps) won't suit up for Sunday's tilt against the Packers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Jones will miss a third consecutive game due to his lingering triceps injury. A timetable for his return remains undisclosed, though it does appear that Jones is making progress in his recovery.

