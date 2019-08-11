Jewell (olique) was able to suit up for Sunday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

This is great news for Jewell and the team, considering he had been dealing with an oblique strain with no timeline for a return. Now that he's healthy, expect Jewell to slot in at one of the starting inside linebacker spots for the 2019 season and at practice.

