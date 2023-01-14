Jewell recorded 128 tackles (70 solo) to go with 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, four passes defended, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries while playing 13 games in the 2022 season.

Jewell set career highs in tackles, sacks and interceptions in the 2022 campaign as he proved to be an integral part of a strong Denver defense this season. The veteran linebacker played an every-down role this season and made the most of his opportunities. Jewell finished second in tackles behind fellow linebacker Alex Singleton, and he could've had an even bigger year had he not missed four games due to calf and knee injuries. The 28-year-old is heading into the final year of the 2-year contract worth $11 million that he signed last offseason, so Jewell will likely continue to play an important role in the Broncos' defensive attack in 2023.