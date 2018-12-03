Coach Vance Joseph said Monday that Jewell (ankle) is day-to-day, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Jewell sustained a high ankle sprain during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Bengals, putting his Week 14 status in question. The rookie fourth-round pick has a shot to suit up against the 49ers on Sunday and could be in line for increased defensive snaps if he's able to play, with starter Brandon Marshall (knee) nursing an injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories