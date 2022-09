The Broncos have listed Jewell (calf) as doubtful for Monday's matchup with the Seahawks, Ben Swanson of the team's official website reports.

Jewell was not able to practice Friday or Saturday to close out the week and will need a quick turnaround for any chance at suiting up. Assuming he does ultimately sit out, look for the Broncos to use a combination of Alex Singleton, Jonas Griffith and Justin Strnad to replace him, with Singleton seeing the most snaps.