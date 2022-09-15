Jewell (calf) did not participate during the Broncos' practice Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Jewell is still working his way back from a calf injury that sidelined him during Denver's season-opening victory over the Seahawks Monday. If the inside linebacker is still not ready to suit up in time for the team's next game against Houston, then Jonas Griffith -- three tackles over 29 defensive snaps played against Seattle -- should see increased reps once again this coming Sunday.