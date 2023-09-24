Jewell is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins with a groin injury, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Jewell totaled four tackles before sustaining this groin issue during the first half. The veteran logged 15 tackles over the first two weeks of the season, and his absence will leave Denver's defense without one of its two starting inside linebackers for the time being. Should Jewell remain sidelined, then Drew Sanders and/or Justin Strnad will have to step up into bigger roles alongside Alex Singleton.