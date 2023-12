Jewell had nine tackles (four solo), including one sack, in Sunday's 24-7 win over the Chargers.

Jewell got his second sack in three games when he got to Justin Herbert in the second quarter for a six-yard loss. Jewell has seen his snap total increase since the bye week and his 62 defensive snaps was the most he's played this season. He's up to 78 tackles on the year, which is a distant second on the team behind Alex Singleton (136).