Following the release of starting inside linebacker Todd Davis, Jewell will have an opportunity to be the next man up, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Jewell got the start in three games in 2019 after nine as a rookie in 2018 -- totaling 96 tackles, two fumble recoveries and 1.5 sacks. He figures to be the Broncos' best option opposite Alexander Johnson to start the season, but the inside backer position is fluid in Denver. The team recently signed Mark Barron and traded for Austin Calitro. Neither has the familiarity with Vic Fangio's defense that Jewell has, but both are superior athletes -- which is notable given the struggles Jewell has had in coverage. If Jewell does hold onto the starting job for the bulk of the season, he is still likely to be spelled on passing downs.