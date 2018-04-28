Broncos' Josey Jewell: Lands in Denver

The Broncos selected Jewell in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 106th overall.

Jewell's lack of elite athleticism slid him down to Day 3, but he makes plenty of sense in this spot. He makes up for his 4.82 40-yard dash with tremendous instincts and play diagnosis ability. Jewell was a tackling machine at Iowa, racking up 136 total tackles as a senior. He has a legitimate chance to carve out a role next to Brandon Marshall at inside linebacker in Denver's 3-4 defense.