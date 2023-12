Jewell logged nine tackles (seven solo) in Saturday's 42-17 loss to the Lions.

Jewell led all Broncos defenders in tackles Saturday as he continued his impressive 2023 campaign. With 87 total tackles on the season, the veteran has the second-most tackles on the team behind fellow linebacker Alex Singleton (141). Jewell will look to make an impact once again when the Broncos host the Patriots in Week 16.