Jewell (calf) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Texans, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Jewell suffered the calf injury Thursday before the season opener and was ruled out after being deemed doubtful. He didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday but will still have a chance to suit up Sunday. If Jewell is unable to suit up for a second straight contest, Jonas Griffith would be a candidate for an increased role once again in Week 2.