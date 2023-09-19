Jewell recorded nine tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 35-33 loss to the Commanders.

Jewell's nine tackles were the second-most of any Broncos defender Sunday, trailing only Justin Simmons in the contest. With his strong Week 2 effort, the 28-year-old linebacker has amassed a team-high 15 total tackles to start the season. Jewell is coming off an excellent 2022 campaign, in which he recorded career highs in tackles (128) sacks (2.5) and interceptions (2). It appears the veteran should remain a key member of Denver's defensive unit in 2023. Jewell will look to build upon his solid start when the Broncos visit the Dolphins in Week 3.