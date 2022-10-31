Jewell tallied nine tackles (seven solo), including two tackles for loss, during Sunday's 21-17 victory versus the Jaguars.

Jewell played all 72 defensive snaps against Jacksonville after missing Denver's previous two games with a knee injury. The fifth-year linebacker also finished with a team high in combined tackles Sunday, and he has now totaled 39 stops, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery over just four games played this season. Jewell should stand to record over 100 tackles for the second time in his career if he can stay healthy over the Broncos' final nine contests.