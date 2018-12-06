Broncos' Josey Jewell: Not on injury report
Jewell (ankle) is absent from Wednesday's injury report, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Jewell suffered a high ankle sprain during a Week 13 win over the Bengals, but appears to have already managed a full recovery. With Brandon Marshall (knee) still nursing an injury, Jewell could be in line to start against the 49ers on Sunday.
More News
-
Broncos' Josey Jewell: Considered day-to-day•
-
Broncos' Josey Jewell: Suffers ankle sprain•
-
Broncos' Josey Jewell: Won't return Sunday•
-
Broncos' Josey Jewell: Exits game with ankle injury•
-
Broncos' Josey Jewell: Will work with starting defense Sunday•
-
Broncos' Josey Jewell: Returns to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Coming off his worst game of the season, Jamey Eisenberg is sticking with Andrew Luck in Week...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
History is on Amari Cooper and Julian Edelman as they prepare for Week 14, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Sanders injury reaction
Emmanuel Sanders suffered what sounds like a season-ending injury Wednesday at practice. Chris...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
All those new, shiny running backs you nabbed on waivers last night? You're starting them all...