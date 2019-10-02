Broncos' Josey Jewell: Not participating in practice
Jewell (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Jewell exited Week 4's game versus the Jaguars with a hamstring injury, and this issue is putting his status for Sunday's game versus the Chargers in jeopardy. The second-year pro still has two practices to get back onto the field, but for now, the Broncos will be preparing for a tough test against Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler without him.
