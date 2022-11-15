Jewell finished with nine tackles (six solo) during Sunday's game against the Titans.
Jewell has recorded nine tackles in each of his last two contests, and he finally appears to be at full strength after missing four of his squad's first seven matchups. It's also worth noting that he's played in every defensive snap over the last two games (125 snaps).
