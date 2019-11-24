Play

Jewell (ankle) is ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Bills, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Jewell left the contest in the first half and was ruled questionable, but further evaluation deemed the second-year linebacker done for the day. With 31 tackles in tow this season, Jewell's absence will affect both the depth of the Broncos' defense and their special teams.

