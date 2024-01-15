Jewell recorded 108 tackles (60 solo), including three sacks, three passes defensed, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries over 16 contests during the 2023 campaign.

Jewell finished his sixth season in Denver with the second-most tackles behind Alex Singleton. The veteran linebacker's three sacks and three fumble recoveries were both career-highs for each category. Jewell is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and the Broncos may be compelled to re-sign him ahead of the 2024 campaign based on his consistent production. The 29-year-old will look to pick up where he left off as a strong IDP option next season.