Jewell racked up 11 tackles (four solo), including one sack, in Sunday's Week 11 overtime loss to the Raiders.

Jewell tied Alex Singleton for the team lead with 11 stops in the contest, marking the third time in six games this season that he's finished with 10 or more tackles. Separate injuries to his calf and knee have caused Jewell to sit out four games thus far, but he's been impressive when he's been on the field, totaling 2.5 sacks and averaging 10 tackles per contest.