Jewell finished with nine tackles (seven solo) in a loss to the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.

Jewell was part of a Denver defense that did a pretty good preventing Kansas City from getting into the end zone, though the Broncos' offense failed to take advantage. Jewell's tackle total tied a season-high mark, as he also notched nine stops Week 2 versus Washington. The Iowa product has tallied 33 tackles through five games on the campaign.